Analysts Expect CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) to Announce -$0.06 EPS

Equities analysts predict that CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) will post ($0.06) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for CohBar’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.06). CohBar posted earnings per share of ($0.09) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that CohBar will report full-year earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.20). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover CohBar.

Get CohBar alerts:

CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. WBB Securities initiated coverage on shares of CohBar in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of CohBar in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CohBar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of CohBar in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Wealth Designers grew its stake in CohBar by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 39,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 10,977 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in CohBar by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 60,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 21,038 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in CohBar by 359.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 52,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CohBar in the second quarter worth about $113,000. 10.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CWBR opened at $1.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 10.26 and a current ratio of 10.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.46 and a 200-day moving average of $1.30. CohBar has a 52-week low of $0.85 and a 52-week high of $4.25. The stock has a market cap of $95.64 million, a PE ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 2.96.

About CohBar

CohBar, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of mitochondria based therapeutics (MBTs) for the treatment of chronic and age-related diseases. The company develops MBTs to treat non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), obesity, fatty liver disease, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, type 2 diabetes mellitus, cancer, atherosclerosis, cardiovascular, and neurodegenerative diseases, such as Alzheimer's disease.

See Also: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CohBar (CWBR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CohBar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CohBar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.