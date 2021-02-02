Analysts Expect Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $848.14 Million

Equities research analysts expect Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) to announce $848.14 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Bloomin’ Brands’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $883.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $808.20 million. Bloomin’ Brands reported sales of $1.02 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands will report full-year sales of $3.21 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.17 billion to $3.24 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.62 billion to $3.88 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Bloomin’ Brands.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BLMN. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $24.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Bloomin’ Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.03.

In other Bloomin’ Brands news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.41, for a total transaction of $2,761,500.00. Also, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.81, for a total value of $4,202,500.00. 4.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the third quarter worth $25,196,000. J. Goldman & Co LP acquired a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands in the 3rd quarter worth $11,331,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,333,674 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,635,000 after purchasing an additional 560,545 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 122.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 752,869 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,496,000 after purchasing an additional 413,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,373,077 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $20,967,000 after acquiring an additional 392,895 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BLMN opened at $21.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.70 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.29. Bloomin’ Brands has a 1 year low of $4.54 and a 1 year high of $23.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.59, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

