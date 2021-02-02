Analysts Anticipate Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) to Post $1.51 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) will report earnings of $1.51 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Strategic Education’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.56 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.45. Strategic Education posted earnings of $2.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 29.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Strategic Education will report full year earnings of $6.83 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.75 to $6.87. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $6.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.00 to $6.18. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Strategic Education.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The health services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $239.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.13 million. Strategic Education had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently commented on STRA shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective (down from $165.00) on shares of Strategic Education in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Strategic Education in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Strategic Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.33.

STRA stock opened at $90.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.68. Strategic Education has a one year low of $81.83 and a one year high of $187.98.

In other news, CEO Raymond Karl Mcdonnell sold 396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.73, for a total transaction of $34,741.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,144,921.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John T. Casteen III sold 2,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.78, for a total transaction of $227,764.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $475,068.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Strategic Education during the 4th quarter worth approximately $268,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,078 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Strategic Education during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Strategic Education during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,300 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of post-secondary education and non-degree programs in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. It operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 77 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

