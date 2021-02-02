Analysts Anticipate Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) to Post $0.88 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) will announce $0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lindsay’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.81 to $0.94. Lindsay posted earnings of $0.51 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 72.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Lindsay will report full year earnings of $3.52 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.54. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.88 to $4.41. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Lindsay.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.10). Lindsay had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 7.89%. The business had revenue of $108.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LNN shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Lindsay from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Boenning Scattergood raised Lindsay from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd.

In other Lindsay news, Director Michael Christodolou sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.44, for a total value of $1,263,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNN. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 1,836.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 260,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,638,000 after buying an additional 247,420 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lindsay during the 3rd quarter worth $7,584,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lindsay during the 1st quarter worth $5,697,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 372.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,594,000 after buying an additional 21,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 58.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 44,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,774,000 after buying an additional 16,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

LNN stock traded up $5.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $148.39. The company had a trading volume of 2,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,940. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 41.60 and a beta of 0.32. Lindsay has a 1-year low of $71.86 and a 1-year high of $153.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $134.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.96%.

About Lindsay

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

