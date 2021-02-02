Analysts Anticipate Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.59 Billion

Brokerages expect that Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) will post sales of $1.59 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Dillard’s’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.68 billion and the lowest is $1.50 billion. Dillard’s reported sales of $1.97 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Dillard’s will report full-year sales of $4.32 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.23 billion to $4.41 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $5.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.10 billion to $5.43 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Dillard’s.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $2.29. Dillard’s had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a negative return on equity of 4.82%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. Dillard’s’s revenue was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DDS shares. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Dillard’s from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dillard’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Dillard’s from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Dillard’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Dillard’s from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Dillard’s has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.67.

In other news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total value of $173,774.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,986. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 23.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDS. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Dillard’s by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dillard’s in the 3rd quarter worth $80,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Dillard’s in the 4th quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. 74.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DDS stock traded down $0.50 on Monday, hitting $87.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 620,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 885,867. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.71 and its 200-day moving average is $43.72. Dillard’s has a fifty-two week low of $21.50 and a fifty-two week high of $128.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -28.23 and a beta of 0.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.39%.

Dillard’s Company Profile

Dillard's, Inc operates as a fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishing retailer in the southwest, southeast, and midwest regions of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; accessories; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

