Analysts Anticipate Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) to Announce $0.17 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) to post earnings of $0.17 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Barings BDC’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.18 and the lowest is $0.17. Barings BDC reported earnings per share of $0.15 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Barings BDC will report full-year earnings of $0.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.63. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.80. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Barings BDC.

Get Barings BDC alerts:

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. Barings BDC had a positive return on equity of 5.71% and a negative net margin of 5.76%. The firm had revenue of $16.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.86 million.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Barings BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Barings BDC in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Barings BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Barings BDC currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.38.

BBDC opened at $9.01 on Thursday. Barings BDC has a 1 year low of $4.67 and a 1 year high of $10.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $432.14 million, a PE ratio of -225.25 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57.

In other Barings BDC news, Director David Mihalick bought 7,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.97 per share, with a total value of $70,495.23. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,550. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $144,160. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clough Capital Partners L P raised its position in shares of Barings BDC by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 1,494,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,959,000 after purchasing an additional 278,446 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Barings BDC by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,197,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,583,000 after purchasing an additional 130,189 shares during the last quarter. Condor Capital Management increased its holdings in Barings BDC by 379.0% in the fourth quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 105,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 83,236 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Barings BDC by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 457,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,663,000 after acquiring an additional 45,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Barings BDC by 12.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 326,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,610,000 after purchasing an additional 35,157 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.42% of the company’s stock.

Barings BDC Company Profile

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE: BBDC) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Barings BDC seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans to private U.S. middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

Featured Story: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Barings BDC (BBDC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Barings BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.