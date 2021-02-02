Analysts Anticipate Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) to Announce $0.17 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Feb 2nd, 2021 // Comments off

Wall Street brokerages expect Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) to post earnings of $0.17 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Barings BDC’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.18 and the lowest is $0.17. Barings BDC reported earnings per share of $0.15 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Barings BDC will report full-year earnings of $0.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.63. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.80. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Barings BDC.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. Barings BDC had a positive return on equity of 5.71% and a negative net margin of 5.76%. The firm had revenue of $16.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.86 million.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Barings BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Barings BDC in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Barings BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Barings BDC currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.38.

BBDC opened at $9.01 on Thursday. Barings BDC has a 1 year low of $4.67 and a 1 year high of $10.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $432.14 million, a PE ratio of -225.25 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57.

In other Barings BDC news, Director David Mihalick bought 7,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.97 per share, with a total value of $70,495.23. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,550. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $144,160. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clough Capital Partners L P raised its position in shares of Barings BDC by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 1,494,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,959,000 after purchasing an additional 278,446 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Barings BDC by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,197,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,583,000 after purchasing an additional 130,189 shares during the last quarter. Condor Capital Management increased its holdings in Barings BDC by 379.0% in the fourth quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 105,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 83,236 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Barings BDC by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 457,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,663,000 after acquiring an additional 45,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Barings BDC by 12.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 326,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,610,000 after purchasing an additional 35,157 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.42% of the company’s stock.

Barings BDC Company Profile

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE: BBDC) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Barings BDC seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans to private U.S. middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

Featured Story: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Barings BDC (BBDC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC)

Receive News & Ratings for Barings BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.