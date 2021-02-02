Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) CEO Vincent Roche Sells 10,000 Shares

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total value of $1,483,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,515,401.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of ADI stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $151.87. 2,444,213 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,927,610. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $162.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $150.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.83.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Analog Devices had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Truist increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $136.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Analog Devices has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.58.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Analog Devices by 127.6% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

