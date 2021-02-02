Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Sold by Bourgeon Capital Management LLC

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,682 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $1,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in Amphenol in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Amphenol by 65.7% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 237 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Amphenol in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Amphenol by 50.5% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 283 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Amphenol in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 92.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:APH opened at $125.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $131.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.15, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.27. Amphenol Co. has a 1 year low of $63.05 and a 1 year high of $137.18.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 23.23% and a net margin of 14.00%. Amphenol’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on APH. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Amphenol from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.82.

In other Amphenol news, VP Richard Gu sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.06, for a total value of $2,359,080.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,490,140. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 27,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.53, for a total value of $3,439,522.00. Insiders sold 287,419 shares of company stock worth $34,158,388 in the last three months. 2.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

