Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It focuses primarily on developing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling generic and proprietary injectable and inhalation products. The company products include Enoxaparin Sodium Injection; Amphadase; Cortrosyn for Injection; and prefilled disposable emergency syringes for crash cart use. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Rancho Cucamonga, California. “

Get Amphastar Pharmaceuticals alerts:

AMPH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Northland Securities raised Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMPH opened at $18.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $12.32 and a 12 month high of $22.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $876.92 million, a PE ratio of 131.86 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.58.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 5.50% and a net margin of 1.97%. The business had revenue of $83.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.81 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO William J. Peters sold 6,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.67, for a total value of $121,261.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 100.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 17,542 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 16,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 27.9% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 89,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after buying an additional 19,564 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $854,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.08% of the company’s stock.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and API.

Featured Article: What is channel trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (AMPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.