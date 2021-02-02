AMMO (OTCMKTS:POWW) Stock Price Up 13.7%

AMMO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:POWW) was up 13.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.20 and last traded at $6.14. Approximately 4,222,227 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 5,114,730 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.40.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.59.

AMMO (OTCMKTS:POWW) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.01 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in POWW. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMMO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in AMMO in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in AMMO in the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in AMMO in the 4th quarter valued at $330,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMMO during the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. 0.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AMMO (OTCMKTS:POWW)

Ammo, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells ammunition and ammunition component products for use in handguns and long guns in the United States and internationally. The company offers STREAK Visual Ammunition that enables shooters to see the path of the bullets fired by them; One Precise Shot ammunition, which is designed to meet various engagement scenarios experienced by law enforcement personnel in the line of duty; and Stelth Subsonic ammunition that is designed primarily for suppressed firearms.

