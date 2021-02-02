AMG National Trust Bank Sells 25 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

AMG National Trust Bank reduced its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,460 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 25 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter valued at about $146,835,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,207,547 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $841,347,000 after purchasing an additional 174,024 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 402,594 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $280,503,000 after purchasing an additional 144,427 shares in the last quarter. Alleghany Corp DE bought a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,749,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 588.0% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 124,922 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $87,038,000 after purchasing an additional 106,764 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SHW traded up $14.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $712.23. 7,544 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 457,363. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $325.43 and a 1 year high of $758.00. The company has a market cap of $64.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $726.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $697.78.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.24. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 56.69%. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 24.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SHW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $765.00 to $806.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $800.00 to $818.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $845.00 to $874.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Sherwin-Williams currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $726.25.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

