AMG National Trust Bank Sells 14,428 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

AMG National Trust Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 443,573 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 14,428 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies comprises approximately 8.5% of AMG National Trust Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $71,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LOW. Triton Wealth Management PLLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 3.9% during the third quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 1,535 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 3.8% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 19.6% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 391 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 0.6% during the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 11,277 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellenbecker Investment Group boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 1,380 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:LOW traded up $4.15 on Tuesday, hitting $167.52. 93,964 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,246,584. The stock has a market cap of $122.75 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $165.98 and a 200-day moving average of $161.07. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $180.67.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 211.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. The company had revenue of $22.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.96%.

LOW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. FIG Partners upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.82.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

