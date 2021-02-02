AMG National Trust Bank Reduces Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

AMG National Trust Bank lessened its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 78.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,051 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 103,857 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 37,842,865 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,750,611,000 after buying an additional 1,554,286 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Comcast by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,445,826 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,639,724,000 after buying an additional 3,343,311 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Comcast by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 22,157,293 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,024,996,000 after buying an additional 860,278 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Comcast by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 12,995,791 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $601,185,000 after buying an additional 300,035 shares during the period. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new stake in Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at about $511,715,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 5,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total value of $285,965.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,836,595.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $99,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,104.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CMCSA stock traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.20. 810,505 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,762,445. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $31.70 and a 12-month high of $52.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

CMCSA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities lifted their price target on Comcast from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Macquarie lifted their price objective on Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Truist lifted their price objective on Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Comcast from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.95.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

