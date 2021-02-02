AMG National Trust Bank Raises Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

AMG National Trust Bank lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,379 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,272 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 223.2% in the fourth quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 82.5% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 365 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $106.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Cascend Securities upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Mizuho upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised QUALCOMM to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.62.

NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $1.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $163.27. The company had a trading volume of 223,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,455,002. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $153.96 and a 200 day moving average of $130.52. The company has a market cap of $185.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $58.00 and a 1 year high of $167.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The wireless technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 90.74% and a net margin of 22.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 77.84%.

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 3,455 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.48, for a total transaction of $492,268.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $390,110.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,526 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.48, for a total value of $787,344.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,242,911.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 136,909 shares of company stock valued at $20,502,275. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

