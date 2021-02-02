AMG National Trust Bank Purchases 34,417 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

AMG National Trust Bank lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 302.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,417 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DeDora Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 460.0% during the fourth quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 10,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 8,556 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 347.7% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 8,154 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 305.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group now owns 3,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares in the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 309.4% during the fourth quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 6,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 5,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 349.0% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 54,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,214,000 after purchasing an additional 42,456 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on NEE shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on NextEra Energy from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.82.

NextEra Energy stock traded up $2.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.05. 278,421 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,552,938. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.66 billion, a PE ratio of 41.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.48. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.70 and a 12-month high of $87.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $78.82 and its 200-day moving average is $75.09.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total value of $297,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Article: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.