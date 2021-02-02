AMG National Trust Bank Has $5.23 Million Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

AMG National Trust Bank decreased its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,525 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 446 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Danaher were worth $5,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DHR. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 3.0% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 16,422 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,536,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in Danaher by 15.3% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,040 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank grew its stake in Danaher by 4.6% during the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 1,970 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma acquired a new stake in Danaher during the third quarter worth approximately $7,973,000. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in Danaher during the third quarter worth approximately $833,000. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Danaher stock traded up $2.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $244.55. 66,852 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,918,823. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $230.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $219.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.72 billion, a PE ratio of 48.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $119.60 and a one year high of $248.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 18.05%. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.29%.

In other news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales bought 26,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $226.14 per share, with a total value of $6,056,933.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,404,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,789,360.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

DHR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Danaher from $205.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Danaher from $209.00 to $272.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $273.00 to $234.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.80.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

