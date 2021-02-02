AMG National Trust Bank Grows Position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

AMG National Trust Bank lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in American Tower were worth $2,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its stake in American Tower by 71.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in American Tower during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

In other American Tower news, CAO Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.21, for a total transaction of $242,231.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 320 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $70,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,772,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,948 shares of company stock worth $1,119,029 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

American Tower stock traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $236.72. The stock had a trading volume of 63,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,564,543. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.69, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $174.32 and a 1-year high of $272.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $221.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be issued a $1.21 dividend. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 62.61%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AMT shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on American Tower from $250.00 to $244.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Raymond James decreased their target price on American Tower from $276.00 to $258.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $295.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on American Tower from $300.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $258.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $272.73.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

