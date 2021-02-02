AMG National Trust Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

AMG National Trust Bank trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 63.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 113,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 198,851 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 0.9% of AMG National Trust Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $7,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV now owns 403,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,851,000 after acquiring an additional 3,239 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at about $11,727,000. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 23.6% during the third quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 53,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,242,000 after acquiring an additional 10,255 shares in the last quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 264,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,946,000 after acquiring an additional 2,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kwmg LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 29,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IEFA traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.50. 10,522,996 shares of the company traded hands. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.84 and a 200 day moving average of $64.08.

