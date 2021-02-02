AMG National Trust Bank Cuts Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

AMG National Trust Bank cut its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 675 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 11,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Harbor Group Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $15,232,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 48,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,339,000 after buying an additional 2,340 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 18,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $12,535,000.

Shares of SCHM stock traded up $0.75 on Tuesday, hitting $70.68. The stock had a trading volume of 2,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,257. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.38. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $34.87 and a one year high of $72.58.

