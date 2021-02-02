AMG National Trust Bank Cuts Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

AMG National Trust Bank lessened its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 41.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,874 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 32,373 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Insight 2811 Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 5,728 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its holdings in CVS Health by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 20,201 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in CVS Health by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 16,850 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in CVS Health by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 98,782 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $6,747,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth about $285,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.77. 145,087 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,773,250. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $52.04 and a twelve month high of $77.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $93.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.33. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. The company had revenue of $67.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CVS shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on CVS Health from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 8th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on CVS Health from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.93.

In other news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 7,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $499,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,610. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Lisa Bisaccia sold 25,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $1,938,629.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,525,905. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 121,044 shares of company stock valued at $9,218,750 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

