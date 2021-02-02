AmerisourceBergen (ABC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.94 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $49.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.93 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a negative net margin of 1.80% and a positive return on equity of 65.93%. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. On average, analysts expect AmerisourceBergen to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE ABC opened at $106.89 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.64. AmerisourceBergen has a 1 year low of $72.06 and a 1 year high of $112.48.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is 22.28%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ABC shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Argus increased their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. AmerisourceBergen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.91.

In other news, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 16,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total transaction of $1,739,898.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,030,416.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 77,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.02, for a total transaction of $7,602,431.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,739,463.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

