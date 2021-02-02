Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) PT Raised to $245.00 at Barclays

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) had its price target upped by Barclays from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on AMP. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $194.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $166.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ameriprise Financial currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $197.25.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

NYSE AMP opened at $200.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $23.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 1.74. Ameriprise Financial has a one year low of $80.01 and a one year high of $214.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $198.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.92.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 33.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.20 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.84%.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 21,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total value of $3,948,940.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,970,024. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John R. Hutt sold 302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.12, for a total transaction of $59,228.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,925.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,072 shares of company stock worth $5,461,178. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. South State CORP. purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 25.3% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. 83.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Story: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.