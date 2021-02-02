American Trust Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 1,035 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

American Trust Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,735 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the quarter. Cheniere Energy accounts for approximately 1.5% of American Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $2,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNG. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in Cheniere Energy in the third quarter worth about $33,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.32% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.80. 2,845 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,825,357. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21. The firm has a market cap of $16.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.58. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.06 and a 12-month high of $69.35.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The energy company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 10.94%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LNG. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Cheniere Energy from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Fearnley Fonds started coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised Cheniere Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.83.

In related news, Director Nuno Brandolini sold 15,000 shares of Cheniere Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.63, for a total value of $909,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 207,945 shares in the company, valued at $12,607,705.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 1,572 shares of Cheniere Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total value of $96,332.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,255,104. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,572 shares of company stock worth $1,365,002. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

