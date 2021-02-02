American Trust Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $219,000 Investment in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO)

American Trust Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bray Capital Advisors grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 68,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,409,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 43,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after buying an additional 2,889 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after buying an additional 7,753 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $3,592,000. Finally, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth $3,725,000.

VWO traded up $0.60 on Tuesday, hitting $53.59. 110,172 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,316,227. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $29.95 and a twelve month high of $54.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.59.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

