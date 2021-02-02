American Trust Investment Advisors LLC Has $8.56 Million Stock Holdings in Sony Co. (NYSE:SNE)

American Trust Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Sony Co. (NYSE:SNE) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,820 shares during the quarter. Sony accounts for about 5.3% of American Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sony were worth $8,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of Sony by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 24,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,511,000 after buying an additional 8,501 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Sony during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Thomas White International Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Sony by 49.5% during the third quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 27,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,146,000 after buying an additional 9,264 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Sony during the fourth quarter worth about $3,904,000. Finally, Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Sony by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 49,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,182,000 after buying an additional 10,068 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Sony alerts:

NYSE SNE traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $99.50. 2,574 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,015,759. The business’s 50-day moving average is $99.96 and its 200-day moving average is $86.14. Sony Co. has a twelve month low of $50.94 and a twelve month high of $105.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.93.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SNE. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sony in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sony from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, UBS Group cut Sony from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.00.

Sony Company Profile

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks by Sony Interactive Entertainment; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

See Also: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.