American Trust Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

American Trust Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 18.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,060 shares during the quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Enphase Energy by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 693 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 31,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,545,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,667,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 72.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Shares of ENPH traded up $3.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $189.35. The company had a trading volume of 10,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,165,853. The stock has a market cap of $23.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.06. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.49 and a fifty-two week high of $222.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $77.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $199.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.61.

In related news, CFO Eric Branderiz sold 54,382 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.82, for a total transaction of $9,942,117.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 82,400 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.46, for a total transaction of $11,738,704.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 375,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,542,023.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 240,921 shares of company stock worth $36,848,094. 7.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Featured Story: Cash Flow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH).

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.