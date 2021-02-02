American Trust Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 3,795 Shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

American Trust Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 258,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,795 shares during the quarter. Cameco makes up approximately 2.1% of American Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Cameco worth $3,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CCJ. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Cameco by 45,417.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 98,101 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Cameco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $446,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cameco by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 185,601 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 25,793 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Cameco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,050,000. Finally, Foundation Resource Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cameco by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 536,524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Cameco alerts:

CCJ traded down $0.57 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.06. The company had a trading volume of 222,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,006,100. The stock has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,463,000.00 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.16. Cameco Co. has a 52 week low of $5.30 and a 52 week high of $15.16. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $379.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.84 million. Cameco had a negative return on equity of 0.34% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cameco Co. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CCJ has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Securities downgraded Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Cameco from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Cameco from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Raymond James increased their target price on Cameco from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.17.

About Cameco

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. The company operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. Its operating uranium property is the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada.

Recommended Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.