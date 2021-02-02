American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by DeDora Capital Inc.

DeDora Capital Inc. lowered its position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 24.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 301 shares during the quarter. DeDora Capital Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 723,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,455,000 after acquiring an additional 149,367 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 9,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 4.8% in the third quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 2,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 4,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total value of $348,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,458,032. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.07, for a total transaction of $452,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,049,725.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,948 shares of company stock valued at $1,119,029 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMT traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $236.53. 59,264 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,564,543. The company has a market capitalization of $105.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $174.32 and a 12 month high of $272.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $221.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $238.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th will be paid a $1.21 dividend. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.61%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $300.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $258.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $295.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $276.00 to $258.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $244.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $272.73.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

