American Hotel Income Properties REIT (TSE:HOT.UN) Given a C$3.50 Price Target at Scotiabank

Scotiabank set a C$3.50 price target on American Hotel Income Properties REIT (TSE:HOT.UN) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$2.00 to C$3.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT stock opened at C$3.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 218.24, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of C$256.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.24. American Hotel Income Properties REIT has a fifty-two week low of C$1.12 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$3.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.83.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.U), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties located substantially in the United States. AHIP currently has 112 hotels, and is engaged in growing its portfolio of premium branded, select-service hotels in larger secondary markets that have diverse and stable demand.

