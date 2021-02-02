América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMOV) Short Interest Update

América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMOV) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 40.0% from the December 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSE:AMOV traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.54. 5 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,703. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.29. América Móvil has a 52-week low of $10.41 and a 52-week high of $17.94.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in América Móvil stock. OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new position in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMOV) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 64,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,000. América Móvil makes up about 0.7% of OTA Financial Group L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

AmÃ©rica MÃ³vil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

