Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) CEO George P. Sakellaris Sells 3,100 Shares of Stock

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.69, for a total value of $172,639.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,842,898 shares in the company, valued at $102,630,989.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE:AMRC opened at $59.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.55. Ameresco, Inc. has a one year low of $13.38 and a one year high of $63.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.44.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.13. Ameresco had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 5.15%. The company had revenue of $282.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.86 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMRC shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Ameresco from $33.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Ameresco from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ameresco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Ameresco from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Ameresco from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.38.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMRC. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its stake in shares of Ameresco by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in Ameresco by 1.4% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 29,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in Ameresco by 64.9% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ameresco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,139 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. 39.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ameresco Company Profile

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in North America and Europe. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S.

