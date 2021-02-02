Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,410,000 shares, a decline of 21.5% from the December 31st total of 5,620,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,590,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.
In related news, insider Richard J. Mark sold 6,300 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $491,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameren in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Norway Savings Bank bought a new position in Ameren in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in Ameren in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Ameren in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in Ameren by 115.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE:AEE traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 908,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,902,921. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.59 and a 200-day moving average of $78.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.62, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Ameren has a 12-month low of $58.74 and a 12-month high of $87.65.
Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 10.17%. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Ameren will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.
Ameren Company Profile
Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.
