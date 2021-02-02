Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,410,000 shares, a decline of 21.5% from the December 31st total of 5,620,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,590,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In related news, insider Richard J. Mark sold 6,300 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $491,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameren in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Norway Savings Bank bought a new position in Ameren in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in Ameren in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Ameren in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in Ameren by 115.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AEE. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Ameren from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays upgraded shares of Ameren from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $79.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Ameren presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.14.

Shares of NYSE:AEE traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 908,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,902,921. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.59 and a 200-day moving average of $78.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.62, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Ameren has a 12-month low of $58.74 and a 12-month high of $87.65.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 10.17%. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Ameren will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

