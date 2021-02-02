Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) Updates FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) issued an update on its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.62-4.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.76. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.427-4.604 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.41 billion.Amdocs also updated its Q2 2021

After-Hours guidance to 1.09-1.15 EPS.

Shares of Amdocs stock traded up $0.59 on Tuesday, hitting $73.08. 946,030 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 672,978. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.76. Amdocs has a 12-month low of $44.05 and a 12-month high of $77.29.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.04. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.94% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Amdocs will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.327 per share. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.26%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Amdocs from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $75.00.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, cable and satellite, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support and operations, such as end-to-end systems integration, managed, testing, cloud, digital business operations, and consulting services that addresses service providers business imperatives, including consumer experience and monetization, media and digital services, enterprise and connected society, open cloud networks, new domains and disruptions, and services and hybrid operations.

