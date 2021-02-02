Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $16.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.60% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Amalgamated Bank provides personal and commercial banking products and services to working families, unions, commercial real estate industries, healthcare markets, institutional investors, law firms, non-profits and political organizations. The company offers checking, savings, certificates of deposit, money market and individual retirement accounts; home equity lines of credit options, mortgages and personal loans and lines of credit options and commercial loans. It also provides services for online banking and bill pay, organization banking, investment management, small business banking, treasury management, commercial banking and real estate aspects. The company’s operates primarily in Manhattan, Roosevelt Island, Bronx, Brooklyn, and Queens, New York; Pasadena, California; and Washington, District Of Columbia. Amalgamated Bank is based in NEW YORK. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Amalgamated Bank from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Amalgamated Bank from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Amalgamated Bank from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Amalgamated Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAL traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.87. The stock had a trading volume of 2,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,448. Amalgamated Bank has a 12-month low of $7.90 and a 12-month high of $19.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.41 and its 200-day moving average is $12.66.

Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $55.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.55 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Amalgamated Bank will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Amalgamated Bank by 274.4% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 468,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,803,000 after purchasing an additional 343,000 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amalgamated Bank by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 148,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 5,461 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital boosted its holdings in Amalgamated Bank by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 121,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 14,708 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Amalgamated Bank by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 116,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 6,516 shares during the period. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Bank by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 105,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the period.

Amalgamated Bank, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial bank and a chartered trust company in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest and interest-bearing demand accounts, savings and money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

