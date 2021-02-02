Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE) Short Interest Update

Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 99,200 shares, an increase of 91.1% from the December 31st total of 51,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,250,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Alterity Therapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 445,978 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,481 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 3.07% of Alterity Therapeutics worth $901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATHE stock opened at $1.72 on Tuesday. Alterity Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.28 and a 52-week high of $5.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.56.

Alterity Therapeutics Limited researches and develops therapeutic drugs for the treatment of Parkinsonian's disease and other neurodegenerative diseases in Australia. The company's lead drug candidates is ATH434 that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

