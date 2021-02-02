Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) PT Raised to $17.00

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) had its price target lifted by Piper Sandler from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on ATEC. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $16.00 price objective (up from $12.00) on shares of Alphatec in a report on Monday, December 21st. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Alphatec from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Alphatec from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Alphatec in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Alphatec in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.88.

Shares of Alphatec stock opened at $15.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -13.73 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17. Alphatec has a 52 week low of $2.19 and a 52 week high of $15.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.37.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The medical technology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $41.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.83 million. Alphatec had a negative net margin of 51.95% and a negative return on equity of 266.45%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphatec will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alphatec during the 4th quarter worth $172,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Alphatec in the 4th quarter valued at about $190,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Alphatec during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphatec during the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphatec during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,775,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.76% of the company’s stock.

Alphatec Company Profile

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform designed to reduce the risk of intraoperative nerve injury; squadron lateral retractor designed to meet the surgeon's needs and to maximize patient outcomes; LLICO access system, a minimally invasive posterior thoracolumbar access system; Invictus Spinal Fixation System, a comprehensive thoracolumbar fixation system to treat a range of pathologies; and Invictus MIS SingleStep designed to improve surgical efficiency without compromising accuracy.

