Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target Raised to $2,100.00 at Truist

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its price objective increased by Truist from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on GOOGL. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,685.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alphabet from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $1,643.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,880.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,020.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $1,867.00.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $1,893.07 on Monday. Alphabet has a 1 year low of $1,008.87 and a 1 year high of $1,932.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,775.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,642.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The company has a market cap of $1.28 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.58, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Westover Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.5% during the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,015 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,350,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.6% during the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,359 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,923,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,928,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 168.6% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 380 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

