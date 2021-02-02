Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Purchased by Occidental Asset Management LLC

Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 77.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 243 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its stake in Alphabet by 900.0% in the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 20 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 41.0% in the third quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 437 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $1,893.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,775.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,642.12. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,008.87 and a 1-year high of $1,932.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Several research firms have issued reports on GOOGL. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,250.00 price objective for the company. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,725.00 to $2,000.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,870.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Alphabet to $2,000.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,867.00.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

