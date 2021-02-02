Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Takes $1.61 Million Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 20,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,614,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 104.3% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Prudential Financial during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on PRU shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $64.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.54.

Shares of PRU traded up $2.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $81.01. The company had a trading volume of 34,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,990,132. The firm has a market cap of $32.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -219.19, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.59 and a 200-day moving average of $71.55. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.62 and a 12 month high of $97.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $13.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.53 billion. Prudential Financial had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 6.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

Featured Story: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.