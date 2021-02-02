Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Sells 14,983 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC reduced its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 97,645 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 14,983 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $10,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Pensionfund Sabic increased its stake in Starbucks by 6.0% in the third quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 35,500 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.8% during the third quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 39,234 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,371,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the third quarter valued at about $238,000. Verity & Verity LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.3% during the third quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 32,079 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 18.3% during the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 969 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SBUX shares. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $93.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.85.

In other news, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 2,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total value of $287,469.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,476,656. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Javier G. Teruel sold 46,778 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total transaction of $4,476,654.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 265,231 shares of company stock worth $25,800,734 in the last ninety days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded up $3.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $102.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 252,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,554,601. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $103.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.11. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $50.02 and a one year high of $107.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. Starbucks’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.85%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Article: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.