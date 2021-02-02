Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Purchases 10,747 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:MGV) by 46.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,113 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,747 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 43,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,358,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 115.2% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 97.8% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period.

Shares of MGV traded up $1.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $88.13. The stock had a trading volume of 2,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,661. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $87.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.25. Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $56.00 and a 12 month high of $90.48.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

