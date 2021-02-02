Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Makes New $1.26 Million Investment in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 13,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,263,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Azimuth Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 3,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 16,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of DVY stock traded up $1.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $99.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 904,425. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $61.89 and a 52 week high of $107.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.88.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

See Also: Float

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.