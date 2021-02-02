Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Has $25.01 Million Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 148,531 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,278 shares during the period. United Parcel Service makes up 2.1% of Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $25,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 1.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,408,988 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,900,420,000 after purchasing an additional 549,201 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,834,656 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $805,599,000 after acquiring an additional 708,377 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,218,768 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $369,713,000 after acquiring an additional 181,384 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,613,939 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $268,931,000 after buying an additional 34,921 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,284,743 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $214,077,000 after buying an additional 8,796 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

UPS has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $152.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Argus upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $202.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.86.

Shares of NYSE UPS traded up $2.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $158.99. 251,370 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,988,329. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.00 and a 1 year high of $178.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $164.39 and a 200 day moving average of $160.96.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $24.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.85 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 161.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

