Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Has $11.70 Million Stock Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lowered its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 46.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 97,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 85,043 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $11,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Eaton by 605.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. increased its position in shares of Eaton by 69.0% in the fourth quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. 77.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.58, for a total value of $179,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,041,636.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Arnold sold 171,163 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.96, for a total value of $20,019,224.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 391,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,792,764. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 175,663 shares of company stock valued at $20,567,444. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ETN. Citigroup lifted their target price on Eaton from $106.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on Eaton from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Eaton from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Eaton from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Eaton from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.00.

Shares of ETN stock traded down $0.54 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $121.00. The company had a trading volume of 91,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,095,464. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $120.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.39. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $56.42 and a one year high of $130.00.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 7.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, wiring devices, and structural support systems; and residential, single phase power quality, emergency lighting and fire detection, and circuit protection and lighting products.

