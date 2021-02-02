Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Grows Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 349.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,456 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $4,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 46.9% during the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 15.7% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 16,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 5.9% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 3,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 13.8% during the third quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 4,177 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.7% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total transaction of $297,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:NEE traded up $2.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.10. 190,178 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,552,938. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.70 and a 12-month high of $87.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.56, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.09.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. NextEra Energy’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NEE. Piper Sandler began coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Mizuho boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.82.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

