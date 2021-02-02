Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Grows Stock Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 221,732 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,754 shares during the period. American Electric Power makes up approximately 1.6% of Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $18,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AEP. Summit Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in American Electric Power by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 14,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,804 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,995,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 1,854.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 603,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,284,000 after purchasing an additional 572,156 shares in the last quarter. 75.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Paul Chodak III sold 2,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.67, for a total transaction of $183,516.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $596,608.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AEP shares. Mizuho started coverage on American Electric Power in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on American Electric Power from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Monday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.13.

Shares of AEP stock traded up $1.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.83. 38,627 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,352,577. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.14 and a 12 month high of $104.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 69.81%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

