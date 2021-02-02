Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 480.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,292 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,728 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 301.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.8% during the fourth quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW traded up $1.00 on Tuesday, hitting $65.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,454,771. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $35.21 and a 12-month high of $66.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.74 and a 200-day moving average of $62.52.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

