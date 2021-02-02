Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 54,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,314 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $6,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $809,000. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $119,000.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SHV remained flat at $$110.51 on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 63 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,290,632. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $110.14 and a 12 month high of $112.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $110.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.60.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Further Reading: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.