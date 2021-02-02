Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) Shares Gap Down to $0.93

Shares of Almaden Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) (TSE:AMM) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.93, but opened at $0.80. Almaden Minerals shares last traded at $0.78, with a volume of 82,596 shares traded.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on shares of Almaden Minerals from $2.00 to $1.10 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd.

The firm has a market capitalization of $89.31 million, a P/E ratio of -24.33 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 9.48 and a current ratio of 9.48.

Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds a 100% interest in its principal property, the Ixtaca (Tuligtic) project that covers an area of approximately 7,200 hectares located in Puebla State, Mexico.

