AllSafe Price Reaches $0.0288 (ASAFE)

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded down 26.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 1st. AllSafe has a market capitalization of $263,003.05 and approximately $341.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AllSafe coin can now be purchased for $0.0288 or 0.00000085 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, AllSafe has traded 12% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

AllSafe Coin Profile

AllSafe is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . AllSafe’s official website is allsafetoken.pw

According to CryptoCompare, “Allsafe is a Proof of Stake Scrypt-based cryptocurrency with a 15% APY in staking rewards. “

AllSafe Coin Trading

AllSafe can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AllSafe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AllSafe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

